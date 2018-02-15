Telstra-backed trial achieves 2Gbps downloads over 4G

Telco partners with Ericsson, Netgear and Qualcomm for demo

Telstra, Ericsson, Netgear and Qualcomm have achieved wireless data transfer speeds of up to 2 gigabits per second during in-lab testing.

The demonstration used 100MHz of spectrum across three different frequency bands and employed Ericsson's Baseband 6630, Radio 4415, and Gigabit LTE network software.

The NetGear Nighthawk mobile router used for the test is based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X24 Category 20 LTE modem chipset.

“With the ever-increasing demand for data and the need to provide our customers with a superior user experience, we are always striving to provide new solutions and develop advanced technologies,” Telstra’s managing director of networks, Mike Wright, said in a statement.

Last year Telstra launched the world’s first commercial Gigabit LTE service, based on a Netgear Nighthawk M1, which uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X16 modem.

“Following Telstra's world first Gigabit-enabled network launch in January 2017, we are delighted to again be partnering with Ericsson and Qualcomm to double these speeds,” Wright said.

“This achievement demonstrates our continued LTE innovation, providing our customers with an unrivalled network experience and preparing our networks for future growth.”

Telstra is ramping up its preparations for the rollout of the next generation of mobile connectivity, 5G. Earlier this month the telco unveiled its 5G Innovation Centre on the Gold Coast.

Telstra has already showcased a range of applications for 5G at the new centre, and staged a live demonstration of 3.1Gbps download speeds.