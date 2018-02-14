National Archives of Australia looks for new IT chief

The National Archives of Australia is searching for a new chief information officer.

Anne Lyons, National Archives assistant director-general, information technology, is currently a visiting fellow with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute following which she will return to NAA in a different role.

Lyons first joined the organisation in 2004 and in 2005 oversaw a shift to the web as the Archives’ primary service delivery channel.

From mid-2013 she managed the NAA’s role in the federal government’s Digital Transition Policy. Archives was appointed the lead agency for the policy, which emphasised a move away from paper-based record systems towards digital systems.

Archives is currently accepting applications for the CIO position.

“Archives all over the world are grappling with the challenges of going digital and Australia can show them the way,” director-general David Fricker said.

“We recently restructured our operations to have an even greater focus and allocation of resources on digital transformation. Now we’re looking for the right person to lead the transformation.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for a sophisticated, experienced and forward-thinking information specialist to play a major role in shaping the digital future of the Archives and the government more broadly,” Fricker said.

“As the Archives moves through its own digital transformation, the CIO will be responsible for driving change and implementing innovative outcomes that will dramatically improve the Archives’ digital capabilities in the areas of storage, digital preservation and data discovery,” a recruitment document stats.

“The Archives stewardship responsibilities cover personal data and information with a national security classification, hence the digital capabilities must meet the relevant INFOSEC standards, supported by all necessary measures to maintain resilience against current and emerging cyber threats.”

In addition to undergoing its own digital transformation, Archives is leading efforts to align information management across government.

In May last year the federal government announced it would implement a whole-of-government digital records platform. That project is led by the Department of Finance in consultation with Archives.

The project is aligned with the Digital Continuity 2020 policy for which Archives is the lead agency. Digital Continuity 2020 aims to promote a consistent approach to information governance across Commonwealth entities.

Applications for the National Archives of Australia CIO role close on 22 February. Full details of the position are available online.