Jetstar expands use of virtual assistant

Jetstar’s ‘Jess’ virtual assistant can now answer customer enquiries over Facebook Messenger.

Jess is based on Nuance Communication’s Nina platform. Jetstar’s virtual assistant can respond to a variety of natural language queries including retrieving the details of customer bookings, resending itineraries and adding baggage to booking, Nuance said.

“We’re excited to extend Jetstar’s virtual assistant, Jess, to Facebook Messenger in partnership with Nuance,” Jetstar’s head of customer care, Liz McCarthy, said in a statement.

“We have been testing Jess on Facebook since November 2017 and have been overwhelmed with the response. Jess has lowered response time from up to 17 hours to zero minutes and has already assisted thousands of customers with their enquiries.”

The chatbot engages in almost a quarter of a million conversations every month and has conducted more than 9 million conversations with the airline’s customers.

Nina has been used by a range of other Australian organisations, including IP Australia and the Australian Taxation Office.

“Through Nuance’s natural language understanding, conversational dialogue and advanced resolution techniques, Jetstar customers can converse in real time, everyday language whenever and wherever they are and receive immediate and accurate responses,” said Robert Schwarz, managing director for Nuance Enterprise, Australia and New Zealand.