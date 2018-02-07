New NBN exec to oversee enterprise push

NBN has announced that Paul Tyler will lead its business sales and marketing division.

Tyler, who has been appointed the chief customer officer – business, comes to NBN from Telstra, where since 2016 he has led the telco’s business division. Before Telstra he had a half-decade stint as president, Asia Pacific and Japan, for Nokia.

Tyler replaces John Simon, who NBN revealed last year would retire.

“NBN has benefited greatly from John’s leadership and many contributions over a five-year tenure,” NBN CEO Bill Morrow said in a statement.

The division led by Simon was established last year as part of a restructure at NBN.

“Near one billion dollars of future annual revenue will potentially come from the business segment and this requires a fundamentally different Go-To-Market strategy to that which NBN has applied for the residential segment,” NBN said at the time.

“Over the last seven months, John has built a dedicated business segment team that Paul will now lead to take us to the next level,” Morrow said today.

“Paul is a high calibre executive with significant experience and a proven track record. I'm delighted to have him as part of our team and look forward to seeing him drive significant momentum in this vital part of our business.”

Tyler begins his new role on 19 February.

NBN announced yesterday it had accelerated its plans to launch an enterprise Ethernet service.

NBN also revealed today that its corporate affairs chief, Karina Keisler, would depart.

Keisler will leave NBN after full year results are reported in mid-August.

“Karina has led us through countless press briefings, senate hearings, community engagements and employee activities in arguably one of the hardest communications and government relations roles in the country,” Morrow said.

“While we are sorry to lose her, Karina leaves us with a strong team who will continue to report on our progress, clarify the facts, and help manage the reputation of the company.”

The company is currently searching for a replacement for Keisler.

“The culture of the business and the outstanding leader Bill Morrow and his crew has made a challenging role incredibly rewarding and I will cherish my time here,” Keisler wrote on LinkedIn.

“Over the next months you will see a greater focus on shared customer experience metrics and the launch of a new CSR initiative before I take off on an African safari with my family in Sept. Overall, plenty to get done and an exciting year ahead!”