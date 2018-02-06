D-Link devices get remote management

D-Link has formed an exclusive partnership with Poland-based AVSystem that will enable service providers and ISPs in New Zealand and Australia to remotely provision and manage D-Link devices they supply to their customers

D-Link has formed an exclusive partnership with Poland-based AVSystem that will enable service providers and ISPs in New Zealand and Australia to remotely provision and manage D-Link devices they supply to their customers.

D-Link says AVSystem’s Unified Device Management Platform (UMP) uses the TR-069 protocol to offer small and medium-sized ISPs “all the advantages of a carrier grade automatic configuration server (ACS) system, but in a software as a service (SaaS) delivery model.”

TR-069 (Technical Report 069) is a technical specification from the Broadband Forum that defines an application layer protocol for remote management of CPE connected to an IP network.

It defines support functions for auto-configuration, software or firmware image management, software module management, status and performance managements, and diagnostics.

D-Link ANZ managing director Graeme Reardon said that, after more than a year of due diligence, D-Link had determined AVSystem’s UMP zero-touch provisioning and management solution to be one of the best ACS systems available.

“The UMP cloud solution is tailored to simultaneously serve multiple technologies and AVSystem’s expertise in this market makes the connection and management of D-Link devices seamless,” Reardon said.

“The D-Link and AVSystem partnership brings real value to any service provider or ISP looking for a combination of reliable and full-featured CPE devices, that can be easily provisioned, managed and monitored by the UMP cloud solution straight out of the box.”

Reardon said small to mid-tier service providers selling UFB services had manual processes or very limited options to automatically provision CPE delivered to their end-customers and to actively manage and monitor the CPE and service once deployed.

“Everyday challenges that service providers face can easily be overcome with UMP Cloud in place, all thanks to the fact that it can efficiently, effectively and remotely monitor device stability, insert configuration snapshots, verify security settings, perform firmware upgrades and high impact actions on multiple device groups,” Reardon said.