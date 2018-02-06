NBN brings forward launch of gigabit business services

NBN has partnered with Telstra, TPG and Vocus for a design and construction trial ahead of the company’s launch later this year of its Enterprise Ethernet offering.

The Enterprise Ethernet product will deliver speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second to business customers. The service will also include enhanced service and activation support.

NBN in November first detailed its plan to launch gigabit-capable services for enterprises.

That announcement followed the creation of a dedicated enterprise-focussed division within the company led by John Simon, who was appointed chief customer officer — business.

NBN said today that it had moved forward the timeline for releasing its Enterprise Ethernet product, with the company committing itself to launching in the third quarter of 2018.

“Since establishing NBN Co’s dedicated business division, we’ve made significant progress in bringing more choice to the market and implementing new product and service enhancements to meet the needs of medium, enterprise and government organisations,” Simon said in a statement.

“In the early stages of the trial, participating phone and internet providers will identify a number of business customers with varying construction and broadband requirements, where our focus will be on testing the infrastructure design and build,” the NBN executive said.

“As we near closer to launch, we will begin to test the performance of the product as well as internal processes to ensure we are positioned to meet the growing needs of enterprises. The trial will give retailers the opportunity to provide feedback on the design and delivery of the product and ensure it is competitive and valuable option for their enterprise customers.”

Speedcast yesterday announced it had won a 10-year contract to deliver enterprise-grade satellite services for NBN.

The company said that its subsidiary, Speedcast Managed Services, “will partner with NBN Co to design, build and manage NBN Co’s enterprise satellite services”.

The deal is expected to be worth up to $184 million, including $107 million for the base network build and managed services project, the company said.