Speedcast wins NBN contract for enterprise satellite services

Speedcast has won a 10-year contract to deliver enterprise-grade satellite services for NBN.

The company said that its subsidiary, Speedcast Managed Services, “will partner with NBN Co to design, build and manage NBN Co’s enterprise satellite services”.

The deal is expected to be worth up to $184 million, including $107 million for the base network build and managed services project, the company said.

“We are honoured and grateful to have been chosen for such an important program and we are excited to play a part in expanding the communication services available in Australia. This contract is another huge success for Speedcast in our efforts to provide next-generation communications solutions to our clients and partners around the world,” said the company’s CEO, Pierre-Jean Beylier, said in a statement.

NBN’s two Sky Muster satellites launched in October 2015 and October 2016.

Currently there are around 84,000 end users on the satellite services.

“The provision of wholesale business-grade services over the Sky Muster satellites has been a part of NBN Co’s product roadmap since 2014. It will be complementary to NBN Co’s existing retail Sky Muster satellite offering and will not impact residential services,” NBN said in a statement.