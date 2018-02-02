NSW govt backs infosec R&D network

A new initiative backed by the New South Wales government brings together major universities in a new network to boost cyber security research and development.

The state government that it would invest $2 million in the NSW Cyber Security Network, whose founding members comprise UNSW Sydney, Macquarie University, the University of Sydney, the University of Wollongong, the University of Newcastle, the University of Technology Sydney and Western Sydney University.

“Cyber security is an evolving threat and that’s why we’re partnering with some of the country’s best and brightest researchers to ensure systems within government and the private sector are resilient and fit-for-purpose in 2018 and beyond,” NSW minister for finance, services and property, Victor Dominello, said in a statement.

“This is also an opportunity to boost our growing cyber security workforce and promote the importance of STEM. The global market for cyber protection is forecast to be worth $170 billion by 2020, and NSW is in a unique position to be a jobs hub for this emerging sector.”

The government said the new network would help train infosec specialists, identify emerging security challenges, and provide strategic and operational advice to industry.

The network will be chaired by Neville Steven AO.

The government said the initiative complements the NSW Defence Innovation Network and the NSW Smart Sensing Network, both of which launched last year.