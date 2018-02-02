Adelaide pilots smart city technology

Networking vendor Cisco has teamed up with the South Australian government and the City of Adelaide for a trial of traffic sensors that can potentially be used to ease congestion as well as communicate with autonomous vehicles.

Cisco said it was investing $1 million in the pilot, which began this week.

The first phase of the project involves the installation of half a dozen sensors at the intersection of Grenfell and Pulteney streets in Adelaide.

Cisco said that the sensors can gather a range of information about traffic approaching the intersection, including the location and speed of vehicles as well as data about pedestrians.

The information gathered will be used to recommend changes to traffic light intervals.

A second phase involves using the sensors to track the location and movements of autonomous vehicles.

Following the pilot, other intersections may be fitted with the technology as part of a city-wide rollout of the technology.

The project uses Cisco’s Kinetic for Cities platform; the vendor’s renamed Smart+Connected Digital Platform.

Other companies participating in the pilot technology include QuantumIT, SQLstream, Quanergy, Astrata, Data#3, and Bartco Visual Information Systems.

“Traffic congestion in Australia’s cities is getting worse, and we need to act now before autonomous vehicles join our already busy roads,” said Cisco Australia & New Zealand CTO Kevin Bloch.

“We’re very excited to partner with the City of Adelaide and the SA Government and analyse the results of this pilot. We believe this technology could have a real impact on drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in Adelaide, and other cities, because its traffic light network will be able to make real-time decisions.”

Adelaide is one of Cisco’s ‘Lighthouse’ cities for showcasing its IoT technology.

South Australia has hosted trials of driverless and autonomous vehicles, with the state’s premier, Jay Weatherill, arguing that the state could be a key testbed for the technology.

