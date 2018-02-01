Qantas shuffles CISOs

Previous group CISO departed after less than a year

Qantas has confirmed a change to its chief information security officer, with Jeffrey Choi taking on the role of group CISO.

The appointment of Choi — who since joining the airline mid-2015 has held senior security-related roles at Qantas Loyalty — took place in November.

Choi replaced Darren Argyle, who only joined the airline as group CISO in February 2017.

Prior to his appointment as Qantas security chief, Argyle was group CISO for IHS Markit.

Argyle departed the airline late last year, a Qantas spokesperson confirmed.

His appointment as Qantas group CISO was part of a significant revamp of the cyber security function at the airline.

Qantas in late 2016 began the hunt for a CISO to oversee four Sydney-based reporting teams, leading security strategy across cyber strategy, cyber risk and resilience, security architecture and security operations.

At the same time the airline sought to fill a number of other newly created senior security roles including a manager for cyber strategy and engagement to oversee what it describes as “a major business and risk enabling transformation.”

Argyle has been approached for comment.

