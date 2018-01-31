South Australia appoints CTO, digital government lead

Dr Eva Balan-Vnuk has been appointed executive director of ICT and digital government within the South Australian government’s Department of Premier and Cabinet (DPC).

Balan-Vnuk was previously the South Australian director for Microsoft and since August last year has also been the tech company’s national skills program lead.

“Her role will include providing strategic leadership for the government’s ICT and digital vision and driving the implementation of the strategic priorities for the SA Government for security and risk assurance, digital strategy and exploration of new technologies,” DPC said in a statement.

DPC has also appointed Abhishek Singh as chief technology officer “to provide leadership over whole of government technology capabilities,” the department said in a statement.

Prior to his appointment to the government CTO role, Singh was director of business and IT at the South Australian Department of Treasury and Finance.

The appointments came as DPC’s former chief information officer faced court. The Australian reported that Veronica Theriault today appeared in Adelaide Magistrates Court via a video link from Perth.

Theriault was arrested in September after her DPC contract was terminated.

“Senior colleagues now believe most of Theriault’s claimed background is totally fraudulent — including fake pay slips from past jobs — and fear they have little idea of the woman’s real identity,” the Adelaide Advertiser reported at the time.

An IT contractor hired by Theriault during her time at DPC, Alan Corkhill, is believed to be her brother and also faces charges.