New CIO takes charge of IT at TransGrid

TransGrid poaches head of IT from UK’s Northern Powergrid

TransGrid, which operates the New South Wales electricity grid, has appointed Russell Morris to the role of chief information officer.

Morris joins the utility from Northern Powergrid in the UK. Morris was head of IT at the Berkshire Hathaway Energy subsidiary for just under six years.

Northern Powergrid manages an electricity transmission network for 3.9 million homes in North East England, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

Prior to joining Northern Powergrid, Morris held roles at BT and BDR Thermea.

At TransGrid the CIO will report to Chris Pemberton.

Pemberton joined the utility in early 2017 and was originally both executive manager, corporate services, and the CIO. TransGrid last year created a separate CIO role.

“We are delighted to have Russell join the team,” Pemberton said in a statement released by TransGrid.

“He brings more than 20 years of IT leadership experience in the UK energy industry, and his fresh perspective will be invaluable as we look to drive innovation in managing the transmission network efficiently and reliably.”

“I’m excited to continue my career in the energy industry at a time when disruptive technologies, including renewable energies and energy efficiency, are impacting top priorities for energy leaders globally,” Morris said.