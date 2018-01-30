Optus Wholesale launches voice over NBN offering

Optus’ wholesale business has launched an NBN voice service delivered over Ethernet.

The company today unveiled Evolve Voice using Ethernet over NBN (EoNBN), which is based on NBN Traffic Class 2 and a managed voice router.

EoNBN supports fibre to the premises (FTTP), fibre to the basement (FTTB) and fibre to the node (FTTN) NBN connections.

Optus Wholesale in June last year launched Ethernet over NBN, alongside access for Evolve Internet and Evolve IPVPN, following a launch in December 2016 of its Evolve Ethernet WAN (EWAN) service.

The services are available from all of the 121 NBN Points of Interconnect (POIs)

“Providing customers with additional support throughout their transition to NBN services is vital to ensuring a smooth transition,” Optus Wholesale’s vice president, sales and marketing, John Castro, said in a statement.

“We’re developing products such as EoNBN to allow our customers to hit the ground running once they have switched over.

“We’ve supported business in the Australian wholesale market for more than 20 years, and we’re continually working with partners to maintain our position as one of the leading wholesalers in the Asia-Pacific market.”

As of 30 September last year, figures released by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission indicate that RSPs had purchased just over 15 gigabits per second of Traffic Class 2 capacity on the NBN, compared to 3364Gbps of TC-4 capacity.

(TC-2 is as delivered as a committed information rate with defined latency, jitter and loss characteristics; TC-4 is NBN’s ‘best efforts’ traffic class. NBN in 2019 plans to release a TC-3 product which it says will give priority to transactional data such as business applications running on a WAN.)

In November NBN detailed plans to launch a wholesale 1 gigabit per second (Gpbs) symmetrical enterprise Ethernet product.