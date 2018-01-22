Data#3 to roll out Govdex replacement

Data#3 will deliver a whole of government collaboration and file sharing system to replace the existing Govdex platform.

Govdex was originally rolled out in 2006. It has some 90,000 registered users and 18,000 active users across 6000 hosted communities according to a draft statement of requirements for the system’s replacement, released by the Department of Finance in December 2016.

A replacement system will provide a cloud-based “file sharing and community collaboration platform for federal government employees to interact and work with people from across the public, private and not-for-profit sectors,” the document stated.

The $657,000 contract won by Data#3 will see the company roll out a SaaS-based platform “on the public cloud using Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Azure,” according to a blog entry by John Sheridan, the Department of Finance CIO and CISO.

“The new Govdex will provide Government employees and their industry partners with a modern collaboration environment through which they can connect, interact, and coordinate work efforts, seamlessly, across organisational and geographical boundaries,” Sheridan wrote. “This will help drive public sector productivity and innovation.”

The new system will deliver real-time collaboration and support online profiles and open, semi-private and private communities, the CIO said.

Around half of Govdex’s communities involve federal agencies collaborating with organisations outside of the government (some 23 per cent with a private organisation, and 27 per cent with a state government entity, not for profit, educational institution, local government or international government entity, according to the 2016 document).

“We are delighted to work with the Department of Finance on this innovative initiative,” said Data#3 CEO and managing director, Laurence Baynham.

“It is a great example of how leveraging people and technology can help to drive digital transformation in the public sector. We look forward to assisting the Department in achieving their business goals.”

Read more: Vocus eyes rollout of new Pacific subsea cable