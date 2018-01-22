Vocus bumps capacity on domestic links ahead of ASC debut

Vocus is upgrading its domestic network infrastructure ahead of the completion of the Australia Singapore Cable (ASC).

Vocus in August released a revised timeline for completion of the new submarine cable. The company expects the ASC to go live in July this year; previously the cable had been expected to be completed in September 2018.

The 4600km cable will have four fibre pairs, with landing sites in Singapore, Indonesia and Perth.



The company today said that it planned to add an extra 8 terabits of capacity across key domestic routes, mainly between Perth, Sydney and Melbourne.

“We’re expecting immediate network activity when the ASC is ready for service so this upgrade is critical to ensuring we keep ahead of demand and continue to provide the most advanced and intelligent network for our customers,” Vocus head of international, Luke Mackinnon, said in a statement.

Vocus acquired the ASC as part of its 2016 acquisition of Nextgen Networks, along with the North West Cable System.

Earlier this month the company announced a restructure that will see its Enterprise & Wholesale business split into Wholesale & International and Enterprise & Government divisions.

Michael Simmons — chief executive for enterprise and wholesale — will lead the new Wholesale & International division, Vocus said.

Vocus last year reported a $1.5 billion loss for the 12 months to 30 June.

This morning Telstra revealed details of its latest investments in international connectivity.

The telco is investing in a half fibre pair on the Hong Kong Americas (HKA) cable and capacity equivalent to 6 terabits per second on the Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN). Both HKA and PLCN will link Hong Kong to the west coast of the United States.