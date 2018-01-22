Megaport launches virtual router service for cloud-to-cloud connections

ASX-listed network as a service provider Megaport has unveiled a new offering that it says will make it easier for companies to transfer data between cloud services.



The company said that the Megaport Cloud Router (MCR) is aimed at cloud-native businesses, those that don’t have a data centre presence and those don’t manage their own network.

The service provides Layer 3 connectivity and can offer a direct private connection between cloud providers, Megaport said. It can also be used to connect directly to a cloud service provider from a business’ private infrastructure.

“As a network as a service company, it’s imperative that Megaport continues to innovate solutions that abstract complexities in the network buying experience,” Megaport CEO Vincent English said in a statement.

“With Megaport Cloud Router, there’s no need for a deep understanding of Layer 3 intricacies to take advantage of IP routing features,” the CEO said.

“Cloud to cloud connectivity is one of several new use cases unlocked by MCR which provides powerful options for enterprises architecting next-generation multicloud and hybrid cloud solutions”.

The MCR service is available from 14 data centres around the world, according to Megaport.

“Our customers can move beyond the constraints of their physical network and rapidly establish virtual Points of Presence to unlock unique peering and interconnection opportunities around the world,” English said.

“We’re excited to continue innovating new services to address new market segments and empower the next phase of cloud and network growth.”