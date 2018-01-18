Myer promotes IT chief

Myer has promoted Mark Cripsey to the role of chief operating officer.

Cripsey joined the company in 2015 as its chief digital and data officer, reporting directly to chief executive Richard Umbers — who was Myer’s chief information and supply chain officer until his elevation to CEO in early 2015.

Cripsey joined Myer from Coles where he oversaw the supermarket chain’s ecommerce business, following a stint as general manager, customer multi-channel and customer IT.

In the CDDO role at Myer, Cripsey was given responsibility for IT, supply chain, online retail, and customer data analytics, including the retailer’s loyalty program.

Myer said today that he will retain responsibility for supply chain and IT functions, while in the role of COO he will also oversee physical stores, omnichannel, marketing and the Myer One loyalty scheme.

The newly created COO role “reflects the importance of digital and data across the whole business, and the need for us to seamlessly integrate our physical and online offers,” Umbers said in a statement.

“Mark’s new responsibilities will incorporate the Myer store network, the online business as well as the areas of marketing and MYER one including data analytics.”

“Under Mark’s leadership, Myer will be better placed to anticipate and respond to the structural shifts occurring in retail and capitalise on the opportunities that exist in improving the use of our customer data,” the CEO added.

Myer also announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer, with Nigel Chadwick joining the retailer from Spotless.

Myer revealed it had reduced the head count of its support officer, saying that since September 2015 it had vacated a total of 4.5 floors (40 per cent of the space).