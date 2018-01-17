DXC backs UQ neurodiversity hub

IT services company aims for one hub in every state

DXC Technology has signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Queensland to establish a neurodiversity hub for students.

Neurodiversity is an umbrella term that covers a wide range of neurological traits ranging from autism spectrum disorders to anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

DXC, which was formed from the merger of CSC with HP Enterprise’s services business, said the hub would focus on improving employability and creating opportunities for neurodiverse students through work experience and internships — both with DXC and with “partner organisations”

“The hub also will help build a pipeline of students for neurodiverse-friendly employers and will leverage DXC's expertise in this area to drive research and derive further insights,” a statement released by the company said.

In November, the company signed an MoU with Victoria’s Swinburne University of Technology to establish what it said was Australia’s first neurodiversity hub for students.

DXC also backs the Dandelion Program, which launched in 2014 as a partnership between DXC, Specialisterne and the Department of Human Services and aims to boost employment opportunities for people with autism.

“It is a privilege to work with like-minded organisations that want to promote inclusiveness for students who are neurodiverse,” DXC’s Australia and New Zealand managing director Seelan Nayagam said in a statement.

“These hubs provide hope for students and help us share our knowledge with other employers who want to participate in this journey. This partnership aligns with our ultimate objective to establish at least one neurodiversity hub in each major state in Australia and New Zealand,” the MD said.

“These hubs will enable us to build a pipeline of candidates for our organisation — for clients such as the Australian federal government Department of Human Services, Department of Defence, and the Department of Immigration and Border Protection — and also for our partner organisations such as Microsoft, SAP and ANZ Bank,” Nayagam said.