What’s new in AWS Lambda: Go and .Net Core support

The Google and Microsoft languages join Java, Python, JavaScript Node.js, and C# on the serverless computing platform

Amazon Web Services has added Google’s Go language (Golang) to the roster of supported language on its AWS Lamdba serverless computing platform. Also added is support for Microsoft’s .Net Core 2.0 when developing in the C# language.

How to get started with Go and .Net Core on AWS Lambda

To help Go developers ramp up on AWS Lambda, AWS is offering libraries, samples and tools for developing AWS Lambda functions at GitHub.

For .Net Core 2.0, developers can use any .Net Core 2.0 libraries or frameworks when writing functions for AWS Lambda. AWS said the easiest way to get started with C# and .Net Core 2.0 is to download the AWS Toolkit for Visual Studio 2017, an extension to Microsoft’s signature IDE. .Net Core 2.0, which provides an open source, cross-platform implementation of Microsoft’s .Net software platform, became available in August.

Other languages supported by AWS Lambda

Other languages supported by AWS Lambda include: