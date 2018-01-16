ACT chief digital officer departs

The Australian Capital Territory’s inaugural chief digital officer, Jon Cumming, has left his position.

Cumming, whose last day in the role was today, wrote in a LinkedIn post that his family was relocating to London.

“Thank you to the ACT Public Service leadership team for your great support for Digital and my best wishes and thanks to all my ACT friends and colleagues for a great journey,” Cumming wrote.

Prior to becoming the ACT’s first CDO in mid-2015, Cumming held the position of chief information officer at New Zealand’s Department of Corrections.

Cumming helped oversee the development of the territory government’s 2016-2019 digital strategy (PDF).

Watermark Search International is heading up the hunt for a new government CDO.

“This pivotal leadership role, based in Canberra, will influence and enable the Australian Capital Territory to be a Smart City in a way that is unique for us,” an advertisement released by the recruiter states.

“You will draw on the most appropriate global initiatives as sources of innovation but ensure they are aggregated, elastic, efficient and personalised. The overarching philosophy is to ensure services are focused around the needs of the citizens, government workforce, business and community groups.”

“Your ability to navigate the intricacies of both legacy IT architectures and new digital applications will be complimented by a strong background in business partnership, as well as significant experience in proactively addressing the often nuanced governance frameworks that exist within public sector contexts, when leading the approval and execution of major technology investments,” the ad states.

Read more: UNSW tech chief departs after less than a year in role