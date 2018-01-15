Vocus unveils new operating structure

Vocus revealed today it has decided to split its Enterprise & Wholesale business into two operating segments.

Vocus’ current chief executive for enterprise and wholesale, Michael Simmons, will lead the new Wholesale & International division, while Scott Carter, current chief executive – consumer, will lead the telco’s Enterprise & Government business.

Sandra de Castro has joined Vocus to lead the telco’s consumer business, the company said in a statement released to the ASX.

De Castro is the former general manager, sales and marketing, at AGL Energy as well as a former chief marketing officer at NAB.

“During this time, Ms de Castro was instrumental to the customer-driven transformation of NAB, and the rapid digital transformation at AGL,” Vocus said.

Group CEO Geoff Horth said that the 2016 acquisition of Nextgen Networks and the North West Cable System and Australia Singapore Cable projects has “opened new markets and presented significant growth opportunities to the group across all business segments and channels” for Vocus.

“The opportunities available in Vocus’ domestic wholesale business, combined with our investment in the Australia Singapore Cable, warrants the creation of a dedicated Wholesale & International division and will ensure that we have the focus, products and service proposition to be the provider of choice to customers in this important market,” the CEO said.

In August, Vocus reported a AUD$1.5 billion loss for the 12-months to 30 June. The company will release its results for the first half of FY18 on 20 January.

The company said today that its half-year results would be reported based on the current Consumer, Enterprise & Wholesale, and New Zealand structure.

Last year two private equity firms indicated an interest in acquiring Vocus; however, the telco’s board revealed in August that neither party had been able to come up with an acceptable offer.