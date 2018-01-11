Privacy Commissioner completes Amazing Rentals data breach investigation

The Australian Privacy Commissioner has completed an investigation into a data breach affecting customers of Amazing Rentals.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner in September launched its investigation after personal details of some 4000 customers in Queensland and the NT, including ID documents, credit application forms and bank statements, were left publicly accessible online.

Amazing Rentals had ceased trading by the time the OAIC began its inquiries. The Privacy Commissioner was alerted to the breach by the Consumer Action Law Centre. The OAIC said it took action to shut down the page hosting the data.

“The Commissioner is confident on the facts available that personal information was mishandled by Amazing Rentals,” a statement issued by the OAIC said.

“However, given the company is no longer trading the Commissioner is unable to enforce action against it, and accordingly the OAIC has focussed on communicating directly to former customers of the company.”

The OAIC said it has worked with not-for-profit IDCARE and the Department of Human Services to support people affected by the breach.

In 2015, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission investigated Amazing Rentals for allegedly not complying with its responsible lending obligations at its Darwin outlet.