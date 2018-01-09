ME Bank seeks new CISO after MacLeod moves on

ME Bank has confirmed that chief information security officer Samantha MacLeod has departed the organisation for a new role.

The CISO late last year accepted an “exciting new senior security role” and finished up at the bank on 5 January, according to an ME spokesperson.

“In her two years at the bank, Sam helped build ME’s cyber security capability and Cyber team and has been a strong advocate for ME within the security industry,” the spokesperson said.

MacLeod was appointed GM, cyber security, following a 2015 restructure of IT operations.

Prior to joining ME, she was the APAC IT risk solutions leader at GE Capital HQ, joining the company in late 2013 after a short stint at services provider Empired.

The bank is searching for a new CISO, who will report to the ME chief information officer.

Craig Ralston, ME group executive, service excellence, is currently acting as the bank’s CIO.

ME’s former CIO, Mark Gay, in November departed the bank after three years in the top IT role.

In 2016 Gay was the number 1 ranked chief information officer on CIO.com.au’s CIO50 list thanks to his role overseeing the completion of a five-year technology overhaul at ME.

In its ad for the CISO role, ME said the security executive will be “responsible for developing the security roadmap for Bank ME including governance, policy & compliance aligned to customer demand and market opportunities.”

“In particular, you will ensure that our digital bank is operating at optimum performance and protected from all risks and cyber threats,” the ad states.

“You’ll have strategic ownership of the Security function across the enterprise including the entire technology landscape - applications, infrastructure, operations and the link to business process all whilst creating and leading a high performing team of security and technology risk experts.”

