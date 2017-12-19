Drupal, cloud power Boral’s new digital presence

International building products and construction materials group Boral has launched refreshed versions of its local and global corporate sites, shifting to cloud-hosted Drupal 8 to power its web presence.

“A recent review of our web presence, coupled with our business focus on customer experience, identified a need to refresh our platforms,” said Boral Australia marketing manager Michael Ostapchuk.

“Essentially what we needed was something that brought us on to a contemporary platform. We needed a mobile-responsive platform, with the ability to adapt and continually improve and, from a content perspective, we were looking to simplify the architecture and streamline our customer focus.”

Boral chose to migrate to Drupal running on Acquia’s cloud service.

“That gave us the strength and variety of the open source development community while bringing with it ease of use and flexibility. It presented a good cost-for-capability,” Ostapchuk said.

“The Acquia packaging of Drupal offered the confidence and security of a tried and tested enterprise solution.”

“At Boral, we are on a path of transformation which includes a shift to our infrastructure and our ways of functioning, including a focus on the opportunities to use cloud services,” Ostapchuk said.

The company previously relied on a proprietary CMS to deliver its online presence.

Digital agency Doghouse aided Boral’s shift to the new platform.

“Boral’s huge product catalogue was the perfect fit for Drupal; it made light work of organising and tagging content into relevant categories and sectors, making it both easier for content owners to keep their online presence up to date while giving developers the ability to satisfy any request with how the content is to be served to users,” said Jeremy Graham, Doghouse head of production and technical lead for the project.

“Drupal 8 provided most of the tools required to do the job out of the box with only a handful of contrib and custom modules required to pull it all together,” Graham said. “When all combined, it provided a rock-solid framework for future growth with both content and functionality.”