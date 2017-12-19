Taylor takes on cyber security in ministerial reshuffle

Angus Taylor will take over responsibility for the cyber security portfolio as part of a ministerial reshuffle.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced today that Taylor — currently assistant minister for cities and digital transformation — will become minister for law enforcement and cyber security.

Last year Dan Tehan was appointed minister assisting the prime minister for cyber security. Tehan, who is also currently minister for veterans’ affairs, will join cabinet as social services minister, Turnbull said.

Taylor and Alan Tudge, who has been appointed minister for citizenship and multicultural affairs, will assist Peter Dutton — who will take charge of the new Home Affairs mega-portfolio.

Michael Keenan, who has been justice minister for the last four years, joins cabinet as human services minister and minister assisting the prime minister for digital transformation — “an essential role, for Australians dealing with the government, as more and more services shift online,” Turnbull said.

Attorney-General Senator George Brandis will leave the government to take up the role of high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Turnbull revealed. Brandis is being replaced by Christian Porter.

Deputy National Party leader Bridget McKenzie has taken on the regional communications portfolio formerly held by Fiona Nash, as well as sport and rural health.

Senator Michaela Cash has been appointed minister for jobs and innovation, Turnbull said.