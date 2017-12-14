IBM offers code patterns for AI, microservices, blockchain apps

IBM has also set up a resource exchange for bot developers

IBM has released two sets of freely available code and other development assets: IBM Code Patterns and Bot Asset Exchange.

The features in IBM Code Patterns

With IBM Code Patterns, IBM is providing more than 120 open source code patterns intended to streamline the coding process for applications using artificial intelligence, blockchain, microservices, analytics, data science, internet of things, devops, containers, the cloud, Java, Python, and virtual reality.

IBM Code Patterns includes curated packages of reusable code, GitHub repos, documentation, and resources that provide a view of underlying code, including architecture diagrams and process flows, so developers don’t have to weed through thousands of code bases and documentation to get work done.

While the patterns are freely accessible, IBM hopes that developers using them might be enticed into trying out the company’s fee-based cloud services.





The features in Bot Asset Exchange

IBM also introduced its enterprise Bot Asset Exchange, which provides domain-specific conversation logic for use in developing bots. Developers can use these assets to build bots, chatbots, IoT applications, and virtual reality systems.





Where to download the packages

You can download the IBM Code Patterns from the IBM Developer Works website. You can also download the Bot Asset Exchange assets from the IBM Developer Works website.