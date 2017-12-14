ASX cuts costs with middleware rollout

The ASX has migrated legacy mission-critical applications to Red Hat’s JBoss Enterprise Application Platform.

Red Hat revealed details of the migration today. The exchange first deployed JBoss EAP in 2011 and in 2012 it completed the migration of its ASX Company Online site to the platform.

The company has since migrated the API that drives ASX.com to JBoss EAP, as well as its 20,000-player Sharemarket Game.

ASX Online is now powered by JBoss EAP, Red Hat said.

Red Hat said the rollout of the platform had slashed reboot speeds for ASX.com, as well as cut operating costs by half.

“Financial services organisations building next-generation applications require not just rock-solid reliability and robust security features but also the ability to change with lightning speed,” Red Hat’s VP and GM for middleware, Mike Piech, said in a statement.

“This unique combination of dependability and agility has long been a hallmark of Red Hat JBoss Middleware, and we are delighted to see it employed by ASX in this critical role for the Australian financial market.”

The ASX earlier this month revealed that it intends to replace its decades-old Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) with blockchain-inspired distributed ledger technology.

The DLT-based system is expected to cut reduce complexity for the exchange’s customers as well as lowering access barriers to non-affiliated market operators and clearing and settlement facilities.