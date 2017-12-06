TPG to roll out Adelaide’s 10Gbps network

TPG will build a 10 gigabit per second fibre network for businesses and other organisations in Adelaide.

The City of Adelaide today announced that the telco had been appointed ‘official network partner’ for the project. The rollout will begin in early 2018.

There will be no charge for installing a network access point in buildings, and the cost of services “will be considerably less than what is currently on offer in the marketplace – resulting in substantial cost-savings for businesses and organisations,” according to the City.

“TPG is an ASX-listed company that has a strong track record of delivering communication services and we are delighted they will partner with Council to deliver this outstanding technology,” Lord Mayor Martin Haese said in a statement.

“This technology will be a game changer for the City of Adelaide. It will be a boom for local businesses and other organisations but will also attract business from interstate and across the globe.”

The council’s 2016-2020 strategy plan committed it to working with partners to roll out a 10Gbps fibre to premises network in the city and North Adelaide.

Earlier this year the council launched a formal expressions of interest process.

“This network is transformational 21st century infrastructure, allowing users to connect to global optical fibre networks – facilitating increased growth in an ever more digitally-based economy,” an EOI document stated.

“It will be the fastest, most reliable large data transfer infrastructure in Australia, giving users access to data at phenomenal speeds, using global interconnects and cloud service providers.

“It will put Adelaide firmly on the map as a destination of choice for data-reliant businesses, universities, and government agencies – supporting significant investment and jobs growth.”

The South Australian government has been backing a separate initiative to boost access to high-speed broadband. The state government funded an expansion of SABRENet, making gigabit speeds available to businesses.

The council has previously said its Ten Gigabit Adelaide plan and the government’s Gig City project are complementary.



The Gig City network went live in August, under the management of SA ISP EscapeNet.

Read more: Vodafone launches NBN services