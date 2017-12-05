Government eyes one-stop shop for hardware

The Digital Transformation Agency plans to introduce a ‘Hardware Marketplace’ for government that it says will “make purchasing ICT hardware simpler, clearer and faster for buyers and sellers.”

The DTA today released a discussion paper on the idea, which the agency said would build on its experience building the government’s Digital Marketplace.

The agency said the Hardware Marketplace would consolidate the government’s ICT Hardware and Associated Services procurement panel, Mobile panel, and the Commercial Off The Shelf Software (COTS) and Hardware panel.

The marketplace would have 17 categories, split between end user hardware, infrastructure, and associated services.

“The marketplace will be an always open, one-stop shop for government to buy value for money ICT hardware by harnessing whole-of-government demand,” the discussion paper said.

“It will allow entities to buy ICT hardware through one simple, clear and fast online catalogue.”

After launch, new sellers will be able to join the procurement arrangement at the DTA’s discretion. Sellers will also be able to submit a “minimum percentage discount” off RRPs for each category rather than a fixed price per product or service and be able to offer “any in-scope product or service through the marketplace.”

The DTA is proposing that for purchases under $80,000, buyers will be able to approach a single seller using the agreed seller discount structure. For purchases above $80,000, buyers will issue a request for quotation through the platform.

The DTA said it would also consider allowing all participants to see pricing to boost competition between vendors.

The agency said it plans to make some initial categories available through the marketplace from June 2018.

The DTA is currently seeking feedback on the proposal. The government earlier this year announced a shakeup of ICT procurement practices.