NetComm Wireless claims world-first with key device for NBN FTTC rollout

ASX-listed networking technology company NetComm Wireless says a new device it has developed, which is set to play a key role in the National Broadband Network rollout, represents a world-first.



NetComm Wireless said today that NBN had placed a “large order” for its new Network Connection Device (NCD), which will be deployed to households that receive fibre to the curb (FTTC) NBN connections.

The device integrates a Gfast- and VDSL-capable modem and reverse power feed capability.

NBN’s FTTC rollout will see optical fibre deployed to telecom pits, with the final connection to a household or business via existing an copper lead-in.

NetComm Wireless is also supplying NBN with the distribution point units (DPUs) that will sit inside the pit and act as the interface between copper and fibre.

The NCD’s reverse power feed means that no power supply will need to be installed in the pit.

By way of contrast, fibre to the node (FTTN), which also uses a mix of fibre and copper, relies on actively powered nodes.

NetComm Wireless said that NCD also included innovative software that means from a network operator perspective the NCD will look like a network termination point, not a modem.

The device also incorporates performance monitoring and diagnostic functions, the company said.

“The initial volume commitment from nbn, which is expected to grow over time, will result in revenues of $66 million to NetComm Wireless,” the company said in a statement released to the ASX.

“Importantly, this represents incremental revenues (above those relating to the Reverse Power Feed only unit) of approximately $40 million within a period of 18 months following launch, which is planned for the first half of calendar year 2018.”

NBN CEO Bill Morrow recently said the company is “aggressively looking” at how it can further cut the costs of FTTC in order to use it in more areas that would otherwise receive FTTN or hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) connections.

NBN has previously indicated it is aiming to connect around a million households and businesses using FTTC.

Commercial FTTC services are expected to launch in the first half of next year.

NBN recently paused its activation of HFC services while it works to improve performance for end users.