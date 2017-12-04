Vodafone launches NBN services

Vodafone has begun taking orders for National Broadband Network services in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Geelong, Newcastle and Wollongong.

It is the first time the company has offered fixed-line broadband services in Australia, with Vodafone also planning to eventually support fixed wireless and satellite NBN services.

The telco indicated that next year it will expand the locations where it offers NBN services.

Vodafone is targeting its own mobile customer base, offering bonus monthly mobile data. The telco’s NBN customers will also receive the SIM-equipped Vodafone Wi-Fi Hub which will offer 4G connectivity while customers wait for their NBN service to be activated and during NBN outages (Telstra has a similar offering).

Based on feedback that Vodafone received during its pre-launch NBN trial , it has automated activation of the 4G failover service.

Vodafone general manager of broadband, Matthew Lobb, earlier this year told Computerworld that the company’s NBN push would have a focus on delivering a “great customer experience”, including a significant level of engagement with prospective customers to ensure they choose a plan that matches their needs.

Although the telco will support the slowest 12/1Mbps NBN speed tier, Lobb said that it would only actively sell the significantly faster 25/5Mbps, 50/20Mbps and 100/40Mbps tiers.

After their NBN service is activated, customers will have 30 days to leave the telco if they aren’t satisfied. Customers will also be able to change their speed tier once per bill cycle.

“We are very excited to launch Vodafone NBN to complement our mobile network, allowing customers to be always connected, whether it’s at home, at work or on the go,” CEO Inaki Berroeta said in a statement.

“We are putting customers first. If our customers are unable to receive the service they paid for, or if there’s a problem with their installation or line connection, they’re not going to be left in the lurch.”

