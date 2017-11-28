AWS streamlines cloud services for JavaScript developers

Amazon Web Services has developed a declarative JavaScript library, AWS Amplify, to aid building cloud-enabled applications via categories of cloud services instead of via individual service contracts.
AWS Amplify features
The AWS Amplify library supports multiple category scenarios, including:
- Auth, featuring a module providing authentication APIs and capabilities. Credentials are offered for the AWS Signature Version 4 signing process and tokens from the Amazon Cognito sign-in service for web and mobile apps.
- Analytics, for tracking users in the Amazon Pinpoint tracking application. Pinpoint enables targeted marketing.
- Storage, providing commands to upload, download and list content in the Amazon S3 cloud storage service.
- An LRU (least recently used) cache interface across web and React Native applications using implementation-specific persistence.
- i18n and logging for internationalization and localization.
Amazon also is offering AWS Mobile CLI, providing command-line capabilities for front-end JavaScript developers to integrate back-end resources into mobile apps. Developers can build serverless back ends with the AWS Lambda service, for putting cloud functionality into a project. Amplify then allows common configuration from this process to be accessed from a line of code.
Although the default Amplify implementation works with Amazon Web Services cloud resources, the library can also be used with other cloud services as a pluggable resource.
Where to download AWS Amplify
AWS Amplify can be accessed as an NPM package as aws-amplify. Developers using it with the React Native library should download the aws-amplify-react-native package on NPM instead. AWS Mobile CLI can be accessed via NPM as awsmobile-cli.