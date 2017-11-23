Tesla’s very big battery in South Australia is ready for testing

Tesla’s giant South Australian battery installation is ready for testing, the state government has announced.

Tesla and the SA government revealed in July that the company, helmed by Elon Musk, would build a 100-megawatt (129 megawatt-hour) lithium ion battery in the state.

The battery will be charged by the Hornsdale Wind Farm and then be used to deliver electricity to the state during peak usage periods.

Tesla has previously said that when it’s completed, the battery will be have enough capacity to provide power for more than 30,000 homes — which is approximately the number in South Australia that lost power in September 2016 after severe storms.

The company is working to a 100-day deadline that began once a grid interconnection agreement was signed. If it doesn’t meet the deadline, Musk has pledged that the energy storage facility — the largest the company has ever built — will be free.

“While others are just talking, we are delivering our energy plan, making South Australia more self-sufficient, and providing back up power and more affordable energy for South Australians this summer,” said SA premier Jay Weatherill.

“The world’s largest lithium ion battery will be an important part of our energy mix, and it sends the clearest message that South Australia will be a leader renewable energy with battery storage,” the premier said.

“An enormous amount of work has gone in to delivering this project in such a short time, and I look forward to visiting Jamestown next week to personally thank those who have worked on this project.”

The state government said the battery would be “energised for the first time in the coming days as it enters a phase of regulatory testing.”