Optus, Cisco pump millions into cyber security research centre

Detail contributions to the new Cyber Security CRC

Optus has struck a seven-year agreement giving the Cyber Security Cooperative Research Centre access to a range of the telco’s employees and industry partners, as well as a chunk of change.

The telco said today it had earmarked a cash contribution of $2.1 million and an in-kind contribution of $1.4 million for the new CRC.

“This cooperative investment into the Cyber Security CRC is the largest of its kind, following the Australian government’s launch of the National Cyber Security Strategy,” said Optus Business managing director John Paitaridis.

Cisco revealed earlier this month it was investing $3 million in the CRC.

The government in September said it would invest $50 million over seven years to help establish the industry-led Cyber Security CRC.

“The Cyber Security CRC will deliver solutions to increase the security of critical infrastructure and that benefit businesses and their customers,” assistant minister for industry, innovation and science, Craig Laundy, said at the time.

“These include frameworks, products and approaches that will service existing and future ICT enterprises across a broad range of platforms and operating systems.

In addition to Cisco and Optus, the CRC is receiving support from Canberra Data Centres. Jemena, ActewAGL Distribution, TATA Consultancy Services, Datacom, PEN10, Quintessencelabs and AARNet.

Research institutions that have pledged their support include Edith Cowan University, Adelaide University, Deakin University, Charles Sturt University, UNSW, the Queensland University of Technology, and the CSIRO’s Data61.



Federal and state government supporters include the Department of Defence, the Attorney General’s Department, the Australian Federal Police, the Australian Taxation Office, anti-money-laundering watchdog AUSTRAC, the NSW Department of Finance, Services and Innovation, DefenceSA, and WA’s Office of the Government Chief Information Officer.