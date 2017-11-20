Serverless architecture drives new Bankwest service

AWS Lambda underpins the security gateway of a new online service from Bankwest

Bankwest is relying on Amazon Web Services’ Lambda offering to deliver a new online service, with the bank claiming that it is one of the first Australian financial institutions to use serverless computing in production.



The bank today launched a ‘one-stop-shop’ website for brokers that relies on Amazon’s public cloud services for its security gateway

“The serverless architecture is part of a shift towards automated preventative and corrective controls,” said Bankwest engineering manager,” Chris Dorrington.

“These levels of automation strengthen our risk management overall.

“A mantra of ours is ‘compliance as code’ – from the provisioning of development environments to the continual testing of the cloud infrastructure, we’re able to continuously prove compliance with our security model.”

The bank’s chief technology officer, Sean Langton, said the use of serverless computing in the form of Lambda is “testament to the path we’re taking in our company-wide transformation”.

“We’re adopting new technologies and new ways of working so we can become agile and responsive to rapidly-changing customer needs – going from idea to production within a week or two, rather than months,” the CTO said.

“By investing in a world-class cloud-native platform, we’re keeping our developers happy because they’re using the latest technologies and we’re delighting our customers with innovative products and features being delivered quickly.”

Building its new offerings on a cloud platform is reducing the time for new products to get to market the bank said, including speeding the handoff from one department to another.

The bank has two more offerings based on the platform expected to be launched before the end of 2017.

“With the basic compute infrastructure and automation taken care of, our people can spend more time on value-adding initiatives, rather than patching and manually maintaining an eclectic mix of technologies,” Langton said.

