iseek, Optus and Schneider Electric to build Townsville data centre

Townsville City Council and James Cook University to be anchor tenants for new facility

A consortium bringing together iseek Communications, Optus and Schneider Electric will build the North Queensland Regional Data Centre (NQRDC).

Townsville City Council and James Cook University last year established a partnership with the intent of being anchor tenants for a new Townsville data centre.

The two parties this year staged a search for a data centre operator to build and run the proposed facility, ahead of the council’s existing data centre reaching end of life in 2019.

The new Tier-3 data centre in Townsville will be built to a Category 5 Cyclone rating.

In addition to the council and JCU, the data centre will deliver services to local and state government agencies as well as local businesses.

“iseek, in collaboration with Optus and Schneider, is really pleased to have the opportunity to work together on this project,” iseek Communications CEO Jason Gomersall said in a statement.

“Townsville City Council has ambitious plans for growth and regional development in North Queensland, with James Cook University’s requirements for increased cloud storage facilities being a primary driver for their collaboration in getting this project underway.

“Additionally, the NQRDC is a boost to regional infrastructure, will help attract future business investment and promote more job opportunities.”