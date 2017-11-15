100 days until mandatory data breach notification becomes law

In just 100 days, on February 23, 2018, the Privacy Amendment (Notifiable Data Breaches) Act 2017 goes into effect, requiring all businesses in Australia to notify the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner and any impacted clients about significant data breaches. Here’s everything you need to know about this law and how it may impact your business.

Who does the law apply to?

Almost every Australian business must comply with this new law. Those with annual profits of about $3 million will soon be governed by this law and those under that level should act responsibly too. It doesn’t matter if you are a for-profit, governmental, or not-for-profit organisation – if you handle personal information then you are required to secure it and have in place a standard plan to notify impacted individuals in the event of a data breach. Basically, if your organisation collects any of the following you are impacted by the revised privacy act:

• Credit reporting or building data.

• Personally identifiable information.

• Tax data.

What you need to do

Most companies are already taking steps to ensure compliance with measures of this act the industry standard security initiatives. If you are already taking the privacy of your clients seriously then there’s a strong possibility that your security scheme and reporting mechanism is already compliant or close to compliant with the requirements of this act. However, it will be a good idea to review the exact wording of the text with your legal team and determine if your current policies follow the new stipulations in these three categories.

Identify at-risk data

You need to urgently perform an audit to determine what data your company intentionally or inadvertently collects on your clients and customers. Carefully consider if you need the data to carry out your business operations and minimize the actual amount of data collected. After that make certain you’re using the most effective security software possible to encrypt and secure the relevant personally identifiable information.

Develop a compliant response plan

There should be three components of your response plan: identifying and closing security holes, notifying government agencies and impacted individuals, and training staff to prevent another breach (if human-caused.) There should be a stated plan with an aggressive timeline to ensure rapid notification. Remember – every day a client is not aware that his or her data has been compromised is a day when he or she is at risk of identity theft.

Include all third-party service providers that have access to your data in this process. One of the weakest points in most security systems in when the data is transferred to another group. You can mitigate some of the inherent risks this creates by making certain everyone is on board with the stated plan.

Train staff to implement your plan

Much like with fires, data breach notification and prevention should be a disaster your employees are trained to deal with. Schedule drills covering a variety of scenarios and use the results to further refine your initial plan. The best notification arrangements are those that can be handled by muscle memory.

When does the notification obligation arise?

The notification requirement exists for all situations in which data is compromised, except for situations in which these two requirements are met.

The security threat has been remedied

No credit/identity compromising information has been leaked

For instance, say your database of client phone numbers and emails was compromised. Since most people publish their numbers and email addresses online through social media this wouldn’t be considered a huge problem if you have now fixed the security issue. However, if that information also included their credit card information, then you do have to report it.

Penalties

There are two classes of penalties for failing to adhere to the privacy act: legal and public shaming. The legal consequences include a public investigation that may result in civil penalties of up to AU$1.8 million.

The shaming consequence can be even more damaging. Failing to follow this act gives your competitors a free talking point in their marketing campaigns, “Choose Company B – We Protect Your Data, Unlike That Other Company.”

When do I tell my customers?

You have 30 days to notify impacted individuals about the breach, how you responded to it, and the data compromised. Your notification may be in the manner that you usually use to contact the client, as long as it is secure and protects their privacy. The notification needs to include the following:

Information compromised

The situation

What clients should do immediately

Your contact details

Why breach notifications and secure data best practices can be good for your image

One of the greatest challenges companies of all sizes face is showing their customers that it places their privacy above profits. A data breach, if not handled in a prompt and transparent manner, reinforces the impression that the company does not care about its clients. By proactively developing and implementing a data breach contingency plan you can mitigate the risk of this impression harming your market status.

Sergio Ferreira is CEO at PlexNet.