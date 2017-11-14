Tap and go Eftpos payments come to Android

Two million Eftpos-only cardholders will now be able to use Google’s Android Pay service when making purchases.

Customers of ANZ and eight credit unions and banks supported by Cuscal — including People’s Choice Credit Union, Sydney Credit Union, Woolworths Employee’s Credit Union, CUA, Nexus Mutual, and FCCS — will be able to take advantage of the mobile payment service, the companies announced today.

“We are thrilled to team up with Google, ANZ and Cuscal to provide customers with access to their own money via their Android mobiles at the shops, with added benefits such as the ability to track their bank balances in real time,” said Eftpos acting CEO Paul Jennings.

Eftpos announced last month that ANZ was the first Australian bank to support Eftpos payment using Apple Pay.

“ANZ customers now have access to a complete suite of digital payment options regardless of which card or device they use,” said ANZ managing director, products, Bob Belan.

“We’re committed to maintaining our leadership position in offering customers new, simple and convenient payment experiences so we’re pleased to provide our Eftpos cardholders the option to now make purchases with their Android mobile device.”

There are more 40 million debit cards in Australia.

The new service relies on Rambus’ Token Service Provider platform for its operation, employing tokenization to protect card data.

“This collaboration with Eftpos enables millions of consumers the opportunity to enjoy secure mobile payments using Android Pay, leveraging our proven Host Card Emulation and EMV tokenization software for truly trusted transactions,” Rambus Security division general manager Bret Sewell said in a statement.