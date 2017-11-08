ANZ seeks opportunities in emerging tech

ANZ has appointed a new executive who the bank says will have responsibility “for developing potential new business opportunities and disruptive technologies as well as investing in emerging growth companies to improve the products and services provided to customers.”

The bank announced this morning that Ron Spector had been appointed managing director, new business, emerging technology and ventures.

Spector will report to ANZ’s group executive digital banking, Maile Carnegie.

Spector is currently in San Francisco but will be Sydney-based from January 2018, ANZ said.

He is the co-founder and managing director of boutique innovation consulting firm Circini Innovation. Spector is a former CEO at Fordela Corporation and prior to that held the role of senior VP strategy and corporate development at Media Zone

“Ron will lead a group-wide function to accelerate our efforts to make our customers’ lives simpler and find new, innovative opportunities to build a world-class digital bank,” Carnegie said in a statement.

“We’re confident this focus will open new markets for ANZ, while also improving the products and services we provide our customers.”

In February this year, ANZ revealed that Woolworths chief loyalty and data officer Emma Gray would be the bank’s first chief data officer.

Gray, who reports to Carnegie, has been tasked with driving the bank’s data strategy, including how data is defined, gathered, managed and protected across ANZ.

In June, ANZ announced that former eBay Europe’s chief operating officer finance would join the bank, reporting to Carnegie in the newly created role of general manager, digital transformation and performance. ANZ hired Scott to take charge of the commercial delivery of its digital banking strategy.

ANZ is undertaking a massive agile transformation program.