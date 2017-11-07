Salesforce to use Google’s cloud for international expansion

Google Cloud Platform will host Salesforce’s core services as part of the CRM SaaS vendor’s international expansion plans.

Google will be Salesforce’s preferred public cloud provider as part of a new strategic partnership announced by the two companies at the Dreamforce conference in San Francisco. Salesforce will be Google’s preferred CRM provider, while G Suite will be Salesforce’s preferred email and productivity provider.

(In Australia, Salesforce is hosted in Amazon Web Services data centres. Google Cloud Platform officially launched in Australia earlier this year.)

“Our partnership with Google represents the best of both worlds for our customers,” Salesforce chairman and CEO Marc Benioff said in a statement.

“There has never been an easier way for companies to run their entire business in the cloud—from productivity apps, email and analytics, to sales, service and marketing apps, this partnership will help make our customers smarter and more productive.”

The two companies will deliver new integrations between Salesforce’s CRM offering and Google’s G Suite productivity apps such as Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Hangouts Meet.

Salesforce users that currently aren’t G Suite customers will have free access to the collection of Google productivity applications for up to a year.

The two companies said they will also “deeply integrate” Salesforce and Google Analytics “seamlessly connecting sales, marketing and advertising data across Salesforce Sales Cloud, Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Google Analytics 360, for the first time”.