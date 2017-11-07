Vault Systems to host government’s Govpass service

Australian cloud infrastructure provider Vault Systems will host the Digital Transformation Agency’s Govpass project.

Vault Systems revealed this morning that it would host Govpass, which is intended to make it easier for an individual to provide his or her identity when using online government services.

Vault Systems is one of three service providers listed on the government’s secure cloud list that have been certified for use with classified data.

In March, the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) revealed that Vault Systems and Sliced Tech had been listed on the Certified Cloud Services List (CCSL) as suitable for use with government data classified at the PROTECTED level. (In September, Macquarie Government was also certified for use with PROTECTED data.)

“Privacy and protection of personal information is at the heart of the DTA’s work on digital identity,” DTA CEO Gavin Slater said in a statement.

“Building trust in how the government stores personal data is not something we compromise on.”

“Vault’s open standards cloud has been the perfect solution for Govpass, providing a level of security and sovereignty that is a critical to making the process of proving who you are to government simple, safe and secure,” Slater said.

The creation of a Govpass can be conducted entirely online, although the government is also designing an offline process for applying to use the service.

An individual will be able to create a Govpass account by providing details of a number of personal documents such as a passport, birth certificate or driver’s licence. The details of a document are then checked with the issuer.

The individual then submits a photo, which is compared to a government-held photo — a passport image for example — using the Commonwealth’s Facial Verification System.

Document details and the photograph are not retained by Govpass once identity is verified.

Although the initial verifiers will be federal government organisations, the DTA plans to expand their ranks to include state government agencies and the private sector.



Vault Systems also revealed today that Australian financial services group Moelis Australia was taking a stake in the cloud service provider.



“Vault Systems is a wonderful example of the potential of Australia’s technology community to meet the needs of the country’s digital transformation,” said Andrew Martin, Moelis Australia’s head of asset management.

Vault Systems said it plans to invest $350 million into cloud infrastructure, targeting the federal, state and local government markets.

