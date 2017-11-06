Optus launches Google Assistant service

Most Optus customers with postpaid mobile plans will be able to use Google Home or Android smartphones equipped with Google Assistant to get details about their account.

The telco today announced it had launched Optus Assistant for Google Assistant. Optus said the service is one of the few available for Google Assistant that uses an authentication process, allowing the personal details of an individual’s mobile account to be retrieved.

“The rapid uptake in voice assistant experiences such as Google Home has demonstrated there is a desire from consumers to simplify everyday tasks, and with Optus Assistant for Google Assistant we’ve made it simple to manage your life admin like quickly checking your data usage or phone bill balance,” Optus vice president of service Mark Baylis said in a statement.

The voice-activated service allows a customer to ask questions including “How much do I owe?”, “How much data do I have left this month?”, and roaming rates in different countries.

Optus said it “plans to continue testing and learning with its customers, and growing the functionality of Optus Assistant.”

Last month NAB launched a pilot of ‘Talk to NAB’. The service lets the bank’s customers ask questions about accounts, credit cards, personal loans, travel cards and Internet banking.