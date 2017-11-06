NBN details 1Gbps service for businesses

NBN has detailed its plans to launch a wholesale 1 gigabit per second (Gpbs) symmetrical enterprise Ethernet product, with an industry trial expected to begin this month.

The company said it intends to launch the new offering in 2018.

NBN this morning detailed a range of services targeting enterprises, including dedicated engagement teams and field technicians to serve the business market.

Earlier this year NBN split its chief customer officer role, moving John Simon to the newly created role of chief customer officer — business. NBN tasked Simon with establishing a new dedicated business sales and marketing department.

NBN CEO Bill Morrow said at the time that up to $1 billion of future revenue will be delivered by business customers, with the segment “fundamentally different Go-To-Market strategy to that which NBN has applied for the residential segment”

“We’ve been scaling our dedicated business team and working closely with service providers to optimise our processes and systems in order to lift the customer experience for Australian businesses connecting to the new network,” Simon said today in a statement.

“We recognise larger organisations require a dedicated support team, which is why we’re scaling up and working with our partners to deliver the types of services these businesses expect with minimal disruption to their organisation.”

NBN said that it would launch a new partner program targeted at the ICT industry, which will offer training and accreditation for technology providers and consultants.