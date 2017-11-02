Vic Police begin tablet rollout

Some 60 iPad minis and iPhone have been distributed to Protective Services Officers (PSOs) and Transit Police Officers in the Melbourne suburb of Wyndham as part of a program that will see 10,000 mobile devices rolled out to Victoria Police personnel.

By the end of 2019, some 8500 mobile devices will be in the field, the Victorian government said.

“These iPads and iPhones will equip our officers with the right resources and technology they need to access information and protect the community,” Said the state’s police minister, Lisa Neville.

“This will ensure our PSOs have even faster access to the best information and intelligence available, especially when they’re out patrolling a train platform and are away from a computer.”

Motorola Solutions has been awarded a managed mobile services contract that will run for at least five years and potentially extend to 11 years. The contract is valued at more than $50 million, the company said.

The contract includes continuous device monitoring and management as well as support, repair and replacement services.

The new devices will run an application developed by Gridstone, acquired by Motorola Solutions last year.

“Frontline officers will gain access to data when and where they need it most, helping them to manage their essential daily tasks with increased efficiency and safety,” said Motorola Solutions vice president and managing director Steve Crutchfield.

“The mobile application delivers critical information to officers for improved decision-making. For example, it can alert officers about potentially dangerous suspects. Eventually, the application will free up officers’ time, enabling them to complete administrive tasks in the field instead of back at the station.”