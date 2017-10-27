What’s new in Microsoft's Visual Studio 2017

The new Version 15.5 beta provides a raft of C++ improvements, as well as enhancements for F#, TypeScript, and Angular

The second beta of Microsoft’s upcoming Visual Studio 2017 version 15.5 IDE, released this week, improves capabilities for C++ and debugging and supports the Angular 2 JavaScript framework.

New features in Visual Studio 2017 15.5 beta

The Visual Studio 2017 15.5 beta’s compiler and standard library gained the following new support for the C++ 17 standard:

The compiler supports about 75 percent of C++ 17 features, including structured bindings, constexpr lambdas, inline variables, and float expressions.

C++ code generation has been improved.

New C++ Core Guidelines checks should ensure the quality of C++ code.

Support for the Google Test Framework assists with writing Google Test C++ unit tests

The Linux C++ workload supports cross-compilation for ARM microcontrollers.

Also in Visual Studio 15.5 Preview 2:

For Angular 2, the platform supports inline and .ngml template files, via the Angular 2 language service. This assists with TypeScript and JavaScript development.

For the TypeScript and JavaScript language service, an issue causing more memory to be used than intended has been fixed. This same issue also could have caused loading of the wrong version of TypeScript in multiproject efforts. To improve performance and reliability in large projects, the Only Analyze Projects Which Contain Files Opened in the Editor checkbox has been added in the JavaScript/TypeScript Text Editor Project Options page.

The IntelliTrace stepback debugging capability adds support for ASP.Net applications that are running in IIS (Internet Information Services) Express. Stepback debugging, introduced in the first beta, takes a snapshot of an application on each breakpoint and debugger step, helping with the development review process.

The remote tasks capability lets developers run a command on a remote system defined in the Visual Studio Connection Manager. Developers also can copy files to the remote system.

The F# Language Support checkbox in the .Net desktop development workload has been renamed to F# Desktop Support, reflecting that it includes just F# and .Net Framework templates.

F# language support is installed by default with a workload that requires .Net Core 2.0. F# .is included in the .Net Core 2.0 SDK.

Where to download Visual Studo 2017 15.5 beta

You can download the Visual Studio 15.5 preview from Microsoft’s website.