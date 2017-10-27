NBN to deliver broadband services to Defence bases

Personnel at some 400 Air Force, Navy and Army sites will receive broadband access under a deal between the Australian Defence Force and NBN.

NBN said this morning that under the deal it would provide broadband access to non-operational on-base structures and facilities, many of which currently rely on DSL and PSTN.

NBN began rolling out its access network at Defence sites in September, with two sites in the Northern Territory connected so far: RAAF Base Tindal and Larrakeyah Barracks, incorporating HMAS Coonawarra.

Another 20 sites are expected to be connected before the end of the year.

A range of technologies including fibre to the node, fibre to the building, fibre to the premises, satellite and fixed wireless will be used to connect the Defence sites.

“We are using a variety of NBN technologies at these sites, allowing us to meet the unique challenges of our vast country and also the site specifics of each base,” said NBN chief network deployment officer, Kathrine Dyer.

“Once these works are completed it’s our hope that communication between our military personnel and their families is vastly better.”

The government’s contract register show that NBN in May was awarded a $2.96 million Defence contract spanning 26 April 2017 to 8 March 2022.