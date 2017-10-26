IBM appoints new ANZ managing director

IBM has appointed David La Rose as managing director of its Australia and New Zealand operation, replacing Kerry Purcell.

Purcell is returning to a senior leadership role with IBM Japan, from where he joined in 2015.

La Rose has been vice president for enterprise and commercial for IBM in the Asia Pacific region for the last four months. His career with Big Blue spans 28 years, joining the company as a business analyst in Sydney, before various roles in Europe, Australia and China.

“Having spent much of my early career working for IBM in Australia, I regard it as a real privilege to be given the opportunity to lead this business. I have a strong appreciation for the talent that exists within IBM across Australia and New Zealand, and a great respect for the innovation and industry leadership shown by our clients,” said La Rose.

“Digital disruption continues to reshape industries and markets around the world. IBM remains a trusted partner for delivering value and solving business issues, and I look forward to working closely with our clients as they tackle these challenges,” he added.

Purcell was formerly managing partner of IBM Global Business Services in Japan, coming to Australia to replace Andrew Stevens.

An announcement on Purcell’s role in Japan will be made shortly, IBM said.