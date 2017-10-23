NSW to launch data marketplace

Data Republic will build a data marketplace for the New South Wales government.

The company announced today it had been awarded the contract by the NSW government.

The new marketplace will be based on Data Republic’s Senate platform and allow the state government to provide controlled access to a range of high-value government data sets.

Data Republic is a Sydney-based startup that counts Westpac, Qantas and NAB among its backers.

“The Data Republic Senate platform will provide access to a broad range of data sets in a single, searchable location whilst securely managing access to shared data,” NSW government chief information and digital officer Damon Rees said in a statement.

“Data Republic is an impressive local company and this agreement is a great example of the NSW government working with our ICT partners to foster innovation and growth. It’s fantastic to see services like these in our own backyard – proof that NSW can be a global leader.”

“Recognising the importance of shared data is a big step in the right direction for NSW as data moves to become the world's most valuable resource,” Data Republic co-founder and CEO Paul McCarney said.

“We hope this partnership will empower other governments and agencies to participate in similar data initiatives, facilitating better interoperability.”

Access to data is a core pillar of NSW’s digital strategy, unveiled earlier this year.

“The NSW Government will unlock the full potential of the data it holds while respecting privacy requirements, and use it to drive data-informed change in legislation, policies and processes,” the strategy states.

“Data will be made available to the people of NSW, while respecting the privacy and confidentiality of those to whom the data relates,” the strategy states.

“As the digital economy continues to grow in NSW, the government is opening up the data it holds for use and application by industry, the community and research sector in line with exclusionary and de-identification guidelines.”

