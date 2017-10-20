People’s Choice Credit Union appoints inaugural CIO

Australia’s second-largest credit union, People’s Choice, has appointed its first chief information officer.



Geoff Wenborn, formerly CIO of Uniting Care Queensland, will develop “an agile environment that responds to members’ evolving expectations” the company said.

“We are investing significantly to ensure we anticipate and respond to changes in consumer behaviour – this is critical to our future growth and success,” said People’s Choice Credit Union CEO Steve Laidlaw.

“Mobile payment platforms such as Apple Pay and Android Pay are moving quickly, and we expect members to rapidly embrace the convenience offered by the New Payments Platform when it launches next year. But we also need to ensure our IT security and architecture match this pace. Geoff’s appointment reflects the high priority People’s Choice is putting on this focus,” Laidlaw added.

The New Payments Platform is a major industry initiative to develop new national infrastructure for fast, flexible, data rich payments in Australia.



Wenborn has previously held roles at Origin Energy where he was general manager of information technology; and at National Australia Bank where he was general manager of technology strategy, transformation and innovation and acting CIO.

He was also director of corporate core transformation at Westpac and CIO at NAB subsidiary MLC Limited.

People’s Choice general manager of technology Bohdan Wojewidka, departed the Adelaide-based company in March.

In its last annual report, published in September, the credit union said it had welcomed 21,587 new members during 2016/17 and increased net membership by 7,937 members. Its net profit after tax was $33.08 million.

Over the last year the company has introduced Android Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, keeping it at the “forefront of mobile payments innovation”, and made numerous improvements to its banking apps and internet banking.