Vic justice department CIO resigns

Victoria’s Department of Justice and Regulation is looking for a new chief information officer after its current IT chief tendered his resignation.

The current CIO, Michael Cornelius, has resigned effective 13 October.

“Michael has worked for the department since 2008 in various roles, most recently as CIO where he took the leading role in remediating and modernising the department's ICT network, as well as uplifting the capability of the technology business unit,” a spokesperson for the department told Computerworld.

“We would like to thank Michael for his years of service and wish him well in his future endeavours,” the spokesperson said.

Prior to joining the department Cornelius held roles with ANZ and AXA.

The department has begun seeking candidates for the role, with a salary of $206,539 to $330,582 and a contract term of up to five years on offer.

The new CIO will report to the department’s deputy secretary, finance, infrastructure and governance, Shaun Condron.

Recruitment documents state that the department is seeking an IT leader with “Demonstrated experience in managing the operation of a large and complex information technology function, including expert knowledge of information systems hardware and software,” and “Demonstrated experience and proven track record in working in a senior management role and providing corporate leadership in a complex and sensitive environment”.

The state government in May last year launched a new five-year ICT strategy for Victoria.

The Victorian government earlier this week revealed that ANZ’s former senior manager, information and technology risk, John O’Driscoll, had been appointed to the newly created whole-of-government chief information security officer (CISO) role.